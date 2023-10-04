Biomednewsbreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL) To Present At Upcoming Dawson James Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global e-commerce provider, today announced that it will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference taking place at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. NextPlat Corp's executive chairman and CEO Charles M. Fernandez will deliver the company's presentation and conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Fernandez's presentation is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET in Preserve Ballroom C.
To view the full press release, visit
About NextPlat Corp .
NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide and pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to NXPL are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN04102023000224011066ID1107189508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.