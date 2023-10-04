Biomednewsbreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL) To Present At Upcoming Dawson James Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global e-commerce provider, today announced that it will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference taking place at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. NextPlat Corp's executive chairman and CEO Charles M. Fernandez will deliver the company's presentation and conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Fernandez's presentation is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET in Preserve Ballroom C.

To view the full press release, visit



About NextPlat Corp .

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide and pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NXPL are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN