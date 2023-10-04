Traffic Accidents: 374 People Killed, 3,105 Injured In Past 6-Month

Adha 1,401 people killed and injured.
Men made major part of the entire casualties.
Men's casualty is 11 time higher comparing to women and children's casualties
Women's casualties
Children's casualties
Men's casualties
Graph 2
According to Pajhwok Afghan News previous reports men's made major part of the traffic accidents casualties because they travel more comparing to women and children.
These facts and figures were shared with the Traffic Department Policy and Plan Directorate and questions were asked regarding solutions but no answers were provided.
According to the Traffic Department earlier information last year 1,304 traffic accidents registered nationwide last year which resulted in the killing of 944 people and injured 2,077 others. Most of these accident occurred on highways.
The Plan and Policy Director Abdul Wadud Khairkhwa linked traffic accidents on highways with reckless driving, and dilapidated condition of roads. He also said that some drivers take narcotics such as Hashish in order to evade sleep and it also causes accidents.
He said in urban areas traffic accidents occurred due to narrowness of roads, lack of parking areas, increasing number of vendors and reckless driving.
He asked drivers to implement traffic rules because it could help evade accidents.
Reasons and solutions
Mohammad Nabi Afghan, deputy head of the Transport Companies Solidarity Council, said the number of traffic accidents is higher and there are some problems which need solution.
“In short-term, it is difficult to address this issue because right-hand drive vehicles, which are the main source of accidents, were distributed documents during Republic regime and also during the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regime recently.”
He said some drivers are addicts, some are reckless while sometimes companies ask drivers to reach on time due to which sometimes accidents happen.
He said relevant authorities are working on strategy on the bases of which traffic accidents would be reduced.
Referring to government future steps he said:“The best way is those drivers that violate rules should be put in prison because Afghans know the language of force.”
He believed this will help spread positive impression among people regarding the strictness of IEA against traffic rules violation.
Referring to Traffic Accidents in Eid, Afghan said:“Travel increases during Eid and some people cross the limit and diver vehicles at high speed. In ruler areas youth drive motorbikes with speed, the right-hand drive vehicles also causes accidents because they are not suited with Afghanistan traffic direction.”
But Najibullah, a passenger bus driver, termed the dilapidated condition of roads as main reason behind growing traffic accident. He drives bus on the Kabul-Kandahar Road from the past 12 years.
He rejected the use of narcotics by drivers and said during long drive no one could take narcotics.
nh
Hits: 3