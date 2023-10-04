Traffic Accidents: 374 People Killed, 3,105 Injured In Past 6-Month

Nearly 89 percent of the victims are men, four percent are women, three percent are children and the gender of five percent victims could not be identified.

Casualties' figure from traffic accidents may be higher because figures provided in this report are drawn from 123 traffic accidents the reports of which are published by Pajhwok Afghan News. Pajhwok don't publish traffic accidents reports in which nobody is dead or the number of injured are less than five.

More than half of the casualties occurred in three provinces

Graph 1

Most people from Faryab, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul and Badakhshan provinces whiel most people from Kandahar, Ghazni, Nangarhar and Faryab provinces are injured in these accdients.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News reports 45 people have been killed and 322 others injured as result of traffic accidents in Faryab province, 35 killed, 113 injured in Baghlan, 29 killed and 15 injured in Sar-i-Pul, 25 killed and 28 injured in Badakhshan, 22 killed and 22 injured in Balkh, 22 killed, 80 injured in Bamyan, 19 killed and 330 injured in Nangarhar, 14 killed, 29 injured in Badghis, 12 killed, 48 injured in Maidan Wardak, 12 killed, 84 injured in Laghman, 12 killed, 40 injured in Samangan, 11 killed, 34 injured in Daikundi, 11 killed and 218 injured in Zabul, 10 killed and 37 injured in Kapesa, 10 killed and 202 injured in Kunduz.

More over nine killed 47 injured in Jawzjan, seven killed two injured in Kabul, seven killed 17 injured in Logar, six killed and 61 injured in Farah, six killed and 370 injured in Ghazni, six killed 16 injured in Helmand, six killed 449 injured in Kandahar, six killed and 50 injured in Paktia, six killed 61 injured in Parwan, five killed 14 injured in Parwan, five killed 54 injured in Takhar, four killed, 260 injured in Herat, three killed 59 injured in Ghor, three killed 16 injured in Khost, three killed in Nimroz, three killed and 22 injured in Panjsher and six injured in Kunar.