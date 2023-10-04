Urgent: 6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Philippines

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Philippines Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. ■
