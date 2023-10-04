Türkiye Launches Fresh Round Of Airstrikes On PKK After Ankara Bombing Attack

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish forces carried out a fresh round of airstrikes on the targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The airstrikes destroyed 16 targets of the group, including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses, the ministry said in a statement.

“Air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions in the north of Iraq,” said the statement.

Two terrorists carried out a bombing attack in front of the interior ministry's building in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, slightly injuring two police officers. One attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other bomber was shot dead by the police. One of the attackers was identified as a member of the PKK, said the Interior Ministry.

Soon after the bombing attack, Turkish forces carried out airstrikes and destroyed 20 targets of the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■

