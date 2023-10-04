Urgent: 5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Iceland - GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Iceland at 1612 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 64.44 degrees north latitude and 17.64 degrees west longitude. ■

