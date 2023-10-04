Southern California To Embrace Heat Wave This Week

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A heat wave is expected to hit Southern California later this week, according to the latest forecast of the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

A warming and drying trend will continue to take place in the region through Thursday as offshore flow establishes beneath strong high pressure aloft, according to the NWS.

Southern California will see temperatures rising to well-above normal levels by the middle of the week, according to the NWS.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week in the region, with temperatures ranging from 92 degrees Fahrenheit (about 33.3 degrees Celsius) to the triple digits for interior regions, according to weather forecast. ■

