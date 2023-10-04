Qatar Reiterates Support For UN Efforts To Reach Lasting Political Solution To Moroccan Sahara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar reiterated its supportive position for the efforts of the Secretary-General of the United Nations aimed at facilitating the achievement of a lasting and agreed-upon political solution to the issue of Moroccan Sahara, within the framework of the political process supervised by the United Nations, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, the latest of which is Resolution 2,654 (2022), and in a way that guarantees the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar made by HE Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, before the meeting of the Fourth Committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on decolonization items.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani reaffirmed Qatar's position regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, based on its belief in settling differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and other peaceful means that are consistent with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

He added that the State of Qatar renews its welcome of the autonomy initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which represents an objective basis for any realistic and sustainable solution to this issue.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration that the draft resolution which the Committee would consider on this issue would contribute to supporting the political process and reaching a final solution and sustainable peace in order to serve the interests of the parties, security, promotion of stability and cooperation in the region, as well as international peace and security.

He emphasised Qatar's firm position on supporting the principle of ending colonialism and foreign occupation in all its forms and manifestations, pointing to the importance of the Declaration on Granting Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which clearly confirms that continuing colonialism and occupation means continuing to violate basic human rights and dignity, according to many international human rights charters and treaties, most notably the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in addition to UN resolutions related to ending colonialism.

Regarding the Committee's discussion of decolonization items, HE Third Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the UN Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar calls on all member states and concerned parties to strive and cooperate seriously to reach fair settlements for all cases presented before the Committee, in accordance with international law, and in a manner that takes into account the peculiarities of each individual case. (QNA)

MENAFN04102023000067011011ID1107189478