Godaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition: National Microbusiness Survey Results

National Microbusiness Survey Results

Since 2019, Venture Forward has surveyed over 30,000 online entrepreneurs. Ahead are highlights from the survey of U.S. microbusinesses in February 2023. It also features highlights from a fresh GoDaddy survey of small businesses on their perceptions of the American Dream.

2023 National Survey

In February 2023, Venture Forward completed its sixth national survey of 3,600+ entrepreneurs who own microbusinesses. These are a few highlights, and the full report can be found here .



95% of microbusinesses have less than 10 employees

1 in 7 microbusinesses started since the pandemic were founded by black women (fastest-growing segment) 73% have positive outlook for their business (compared to only 32% for the broader economy)

U.S. Survey Key Takeaways

EMPLOYEE COUNT

“How many employees do you have, including yourself?”



62% : 1 Employee

33% : 2-9 Employees 5% : 10+ Employees

INCOME BREAKDOWN

“What's your average monthly revenue?”



30%: Revenue <$500

40%: Revenue $500 - $5K 30%: Revenue $5K+

LAUNCH YEAR

“What year did you start?”



60%: 2019 or Before

11%: During 2020

11%: During 2021 18%: 2022 or After

Getting a Microbusiness Started

69%: REQUIRED LESS THAN $5K TO START



69% : <$5K

11%: $5K - $10K

13%: $10K - $50K 6%: $50K+

“How difficult was it for you to access the capital you needed to start?”



Very Easy: 22%

Easy: 6%

Moderately Easy: 8%

Not Difficult: 34%

Moderately Hard: 8%

Hard: 7% Very Hard: 15%

Twenty-eight percent of microbusiness owners invest their first dollars into creating a website.

Can Microbusinesses Support a Household?

1 in 3 microbusinesses contribute 51% or more to household income*

“Approximately what proportion of your household income comes from your microbusiness?”

% of Household Income: 0%-25%



Entire Sample: 54 %

Pre-Pandemic: 43% Post-Pandemic: 67%

% of Household Income: 26%-50%



Entire Sample: 17%

Pre-Pandemic: 19% Post-Pandemic: 14%

% of Household Income: 51%-75%



Entire Sample: 10%

Pre-Pandemic: 13% Post-Pandemic: 6%

% of Household Income: 76%-100%



Entire Sample: 19%

Pre-Pandemic: 25% Post-Pandemic: 13%

Half of those contributing 51% or more to household income are generating around $60K+/year.

49%: Women make up almost half of those contributing over 51% to household income.

Are microbusinesses financially stable?

Cash on hand



48%: 1 Month+* 38%: 1 Month or Less

TAKEAWAYS

Entrepreneurs tend to have a more positive outlook on the next 6 months for their own businesses than the economy as a whole. This finding has been true since we started asking in 2020.

Another positive trend emerged as shown on the right: the monthly revenue from a typical microbusiness grew over the last year.

Upward Trajectory in Outlook and Revenue Performance

Positive outlook for my business vs. the economy1

Jul '20



Business: 52% Economy: 28%

Jul '21



Business: 69% Economy: 51%

Feb '22



Business: 73% Economy: 48%

Aug '22



Business: 60% Economy: 37%

Feb '23



Business: 73% Economy: 32%

Aug '23



Business: 72% Economy: 34%

Population of respondents reporting monthly revenue earned from their microbusinesses2

Revenue $ <5K



Aug '22 Survey: 72%

Feb '23 Survey: 71% Aug '23 Survey: 67%

Revenue $5K - $15K



Aug '22 Survey: 15%

Feb '23 Survey: 16% Aug '23 Survey: 77%

Revenue $15K+



Aug '22 Survey: 14%

Feb '23 Survey: 13% Aug '23 Survey: 15%

A Positive Outlook Is Directly Related to Long-Term Ambition

Optimists are less rattled by recent revenue performance when it comes to long-term aspirations. They also tend to dream bigger.

Optimistic Entrepreneurs' Aspirations



Stay Solo: +4%

Grow: Small-Mid: -3% Grow: Large: 0

Pessimistic Entrepreneurs' Aspirations



Stay Solo: +16%

Grow: Small-Mid: -17% Grow: Large: 0

Do Microbusinesses Differ From Small Businesses?

Motivations for entrepreneurship are consistent regardless of size of business or long-term goal.

39% said“being my own boss” is achieving the American Dream, yet just 6% started for that reason.

Comparison

“What are your long-term aspirations for your business?”

LESS THAN 10 EMPLOYEES



Small Business ( 33% )

Mid-Size ( 16% ) Corporate ( 8% )

GREATER THAN 10 EMPLOYEES



Small Business ( 30% )

Mid-Size ( 38% ) Corporate ( 22% )

“What are the top reasons you started your business?”

Fewer than 10 Employees



42% : I wanted to be my own boss

32% : Support a cause/hobby I'm passionate about

23% : Always dreamed of owning own business

31% : Wanted/needed flexibility

28%: Can have more success on my own 26% : Looking for extra money

More than 10 Employees



50% : I wanted to be my own boss

1% : Support a cause/hobby I'm passionate about

35% : Always dreamed of owning own business

30% : Wanted/needed flexibility

29% : Can have more success on my own 26% : Looking for extra money

