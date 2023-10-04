Csrhub Announces Partnership With ZMH Advisors To Give Users Access To ESG Ratings Data

(MENAFN- 3BL) ZMH Advisors, a leader in using AI & Big Data for ESG and Stakeholder Engagement, and CSRHub, the most comprehensive global consensus Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ratings database, have announced a new strategic relationship. ZMH clients can now access CSRHub data within ZMH's dashboard.

By combining CSRHub's comprehensive ESG ratings with ZMH's AI-powered real-time investor intelligence, ZMH is transforming the way companies build ESG programs and conduct shareholder engagement. ZMH's platform would enable sustainability, IR and C-suite executives to save significant time and resources in preparing for stakeholder engagement. Companies can now track their ESG ratings, perform peer benchmarking, gain insights into investors' engagement priorities, policy guidelines, voting history, and access curated profiles on top global investors, all one place.

“We are thrilled that our users will now have access to CSRHub data. CSRHub's reputation for providing critical ESG ratings and data is impeccable. This is a significant milestone for ZMH in our mission to create an AI-powered platform that delivers critical investor and stakeholder intelligence to clients,” says ZMH CEO, Waheed Hassan, CFA.

“CSRHub is excited to partner with ZMH Advisors to support their clients' ESG strategy execution, sustainability insight, and shareholder communications,” says CSRHub Co-Founder Cynthia Figge,“CSRHub's purpose is to provide transparent access on company ESG performance that empowers our users to improve corporate sustainability, society and our planet. What better way to accomplish this than to integrate CSRHub's consensus ratings of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) with ZMH Advisors expert shareholder and ESG advisory services.”

About ZMH

ZMH has built the first AI-powered ESG and investor intelligence platform providing real-time insights on global investors. We leverage our platform to build data driven ESG and stakeholder engagement programs for clients ranging from pre-IPO companies to those in the S&P500 Index. Learn more at visit the ZMH home page to learn more about ZMH and its world-class AI ESG dashboard.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings can be used to drive corporate, investor and consumer decisions. For more information, visit . CSRHub is a B Corporation.