Mint Explainer: Why Does India Want Big Cuts In Canada's Diplomatic Strength?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "According to numerous media reports, India has asked Canada to sharply reduce the number of diplomats it has in the country. This is a significant move as Canada's mission in India is among its largest anywhere in the world. It may also reflect that the spat between the two countries hasn't cooled just yet.
