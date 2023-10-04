Govt Notifies Bankruptcy Code Changes To Make Aircraft Recovery Easier

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has notified that some provisions of the insolvency and bankruptcy code won't apply to aircraft, their engines and related parts. This is a significant development for the aviation industry as it will ease the recovery of assets even after an airline files for insolvency in India.“The central government hereby notifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 shall not apply to transactions, arrangements or agreements, under the convention and the protocol, relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes and helicopters,” the ministry of corporate affairs said in a notification dated 3 October the case of Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on 3 May, lessors were not allowed to recover the aircraft as the court had said the moratorium applied to leased aircraft and engines as well airlines are heavily dependent on foreign lessors to finance aircraft purchases amid booming demand for air travel. According to a report by Primus Partners, India has about 800 commercial aircraft, of which 80% are on lease Working Group, a global watchdog representing aircraft makers and leasing firms, downgraded India's compliance score last month, citing delays in Go First's insolvency proceedings that prevented lessors from repossessing their aircraft global body had also put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook in May, saying the country failed to comply with international aircraft repossession norms after Go First was granted protection under the insolvency proceedings fact India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had received requests for de-registration of 54 aircraft of Go First. However, only five have been de-registered in 2023 as the NCLT admitted the insolvency plea on 10 May, triggering the moratorium. This resulted in a legal battle – which is ongoing – between the lessors and the airline regarding the ownership and de-registration of the aircraft.

MENAFN04102023007365015876ID1107189436