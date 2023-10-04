Shikhar Dhawan Gets Divorce On Grounds Of Cruelty By Wife Aesha Mukerji

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Delhi court on Wednesday granted divorce to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of cruelty by wife Aesha Mukerji to the court judgement, Aesha subjected Dhawan to mental agony by compelling him to live separately from his only son for years Harish Kumar of a family court in Delhi accepted all the allegations made by the cricketer in his plea for divorce against his wife on the ground that she either did not contest the said allegations or failed to defend herself, the court refused to pass any order on permanent custody of the couple's son judge granted visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son for appropriate duration in India and Australia.

Dhawan was also allowed to chat with his son over video call.“Since petitioner is a reputed International Cricketer and has been pride of the nation, subject to petitioner approaching the Union Government of India, it is requested to take up the issue of visitation/custody of the minor son with its counterpart in Australia to help him have regular visitation or chatting with his own son or his permanent custody,” the court said in its order.“He (Dhawan) for no fault of his own had been through immense agony and anguish of living separately from his own son for years. Even though the wife denied the allegation, submitting that though she genuinely wanted to live in India with him, however due to her commitment towards her daughters from her previous marriage requiring her to stay in Australia, she could not come to live in India and that he was well aware of her commitment, yet she did not choose to contest the claim,” the judge said in the order the Dhawan's testimony remained unchallenged, the judge said:“Hence, it stands proved that the wife backtracked from her assurance of setting up matrimonial home in India after marriage and thus made him suffer a long distance marriage and suffer immense agony and anguish of living separately from his own son for years.”



