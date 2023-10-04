Screen Early For Cancer: ICMR

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's apex medical research body is calling for widening early screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer after a spike in breast and lung cancer ranks third in cancer cases after China and the US and is expected to see a further 57.5% increase in cases from 2020 to 2040 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to scientists and doctors seeking collaboration amid India's poor coverage of cancer screening, which delays treatment and data capture wants to get current data for public health policy interventions as the government's national cancer registry comes up with its study findings once every five years is estimated that 1.46 million people were affected by cancer in India in 2022 with lung and breast cancers being the leading cancers in men and women, respectively. ICMR aims to integrate the research with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in hospital settings.“Recognizing the need for a shift in cancer research priorities in India, ICMR formulated the National Agenda on Cancer Research and is inviting research ideas from national cancer experts, policymakers and state program officers on cancer research initiatives with the primary goal of enhancing the coverage and quality of cancer screening and early detection within the framework of the public healthcare system,” said an ICMR official.“Priorities of cancer research include ways to accelerate screening, early diagnosis and treatment of cancer, engaging non-specialist physicians, ensuring that all screen positive people are linked to health facilities and encouraging target population aged 30 years and above to get screened,” said an ICMR communication to medical professionals, scientists and policy makers.

