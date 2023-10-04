Associa Hawaii Wins IREM Amazing Race Donates Funds To Help Care For Animals Burned In Maui Wildfires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONOLULU, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa Hawaii (AH) , a leading provider of community management services throughout Hawaii, recently participated in the Institute of Real Estate Management Hawaii's annual Amazing Race charity event to raise funds for charity. Teams consisting of two and three individuals competed against each other in a scavenger race that took them to multiple locations throughout Oahu. AH team members Garrett Davis, Casey Obatake, and Danielle Endo took first place, which entitled them to donate the event's entire winnings to the charity of their choosing. Thanks to their kindness, the Maui Humane Society received a total of $1,265 to help care for more than 20 animals severely burned in the Maui wildfires.

“Animals bring so much joy and fulfillment to our lives, and it's often overlooked that many were injured by the Maui wildfires,” said Associa Hawaii President Pauli Wong, CMCA®, RS®.“But thanks to the efforts of our Capitol Place Condominium management team, they will be able to receive the care they need to heal and eventually return to a loving home.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook:

Subscribe to the Blog:

Follow us on Twitter:

Join us on LinkedIn:

Attachment

Associa Hawaii Helps Care For Animals Burned in Maui Wildfires





Associa Hawaii Helps Care For Animals Burned in Maui Wildfires Associa Hawaii team members (L to R) Garrett Davis, Casey Obatake, and Danielle Endo took first plac... id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />