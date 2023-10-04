Sikkim Shuts Schools In Flood-Hit Districts Till October 8 Following Cloudburst

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the aftermath of the flash floods that struck Sikkim due to a cloudburst in Singtam, the state government has taken the decision to temporarily close all government and private schools in several districts. The affected areas include Gangtok, Pakyong, Namchi, and Mangan districts, and the closure is in effect until October 8. The announcement came via an official release from the state's education department.

These measures were implemented in response to the widespread devastation caused by the flash floods in the Teesta River. As previously reported, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi provided updates on the flash floods in Sikkim, noting that three bodies had been recovered from the Teesta Barrage. However, the identities of the deceased individuals have yet to be confirmed.

Regarding ongoing rescue operations, Dwivedi said, "We have started the evacuation of people. Hopefully, there will be no loss of lives....We had safely rescued a family from Kalimpong (that had three members), but they left our camp and got stuck. We have sent a unit of the Army, and it is trying to locate them."

Reports indicate that the flash floods have resulted in the disappearance of at least 30 people, including 23 army personnel. The calamity was triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, leading to a rapid surge in water levels in the Teesta River.

The closure of schools in the affected districts is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff as authorities continue to manage the aftermath of the flash floods. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as the rescue and recovery efforts progress.

