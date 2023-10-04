(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While certain foods and drinks may promote better sleep, it's important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all cure for insomnia, and dietary changes may not be a quick fix. However, some foods and beverages can potentially help improve sleep quality when consumed in moderation before bedtime. Here are a few options to consider.



Eat these before bed to cure insomnia

Certain herbal teas like chamomile, valerian root, and lavender may have mild sedative effects and can help relax you before bedtime.

Cherries, particularly tart cherries, are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.



Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which can have a calming effect on the body and help with sleep.

Warm milk has been a traditional remedy for sleeplessness. The tryptophan in milk may promote relaxation.

Foods like whole-grain bread, brown rice, and oats have a low glycemic index and can promote steady blood sugar levels, which may help you stay asleep throughout the night.

Bananas contain both magnesium and potassium, which can help relax muscles and may promote better sleep.

A small amount of honey can help raise insulin levels slightly and allow tryptophan to enter the brain more easily, potentially improving sleep.