ETS And Provide Community Announced As Finalists In The ABP Awards

CEO of Provide Community Mark Heasman and ETS Director Nicky Paris

In partnership with Expert Training Systems (ETS), Provide Community has been announced as a finalist for the Employee Engagement Award.

- Mark Heasman, CEO Provide CommunityCOLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As part of an ambitious employee engagement strategy, social enterprise Provide Community appointed the training and development company as part of a three-year project to help support its growth strategy and enhance employee engagement.ETS, which uses a simple but effective business psychology approach to its services, became an extension of the Provide Community team as they created a tailored and purposeful approach to employee engagement. The results have been impressive, delivering 90% overall colleague engagement along with significant score increases year-on-year relating to leadership perceptions.Their collaboration has now been recognised in the 2023 ABP Awards , shortlisted in the category for Employee Engagement, which celebrates organisations that facilitate outstanding improvements to employee engagement levels.Founded in 2014, the ABP Awards celebrate and showcase levels of excellence in business psychology that have been successful in delivering outstanding results in the workplace. The awards attract entries from the UK's leading public and private organisations, with 2023 finalists including NatWest, the NHS and Save the Children.Commenting on the announcement, Nicky Paris, Director and Client Partner at ETS said: "Provide Community is a thriving organisation, leading the way in employee experience and business culture in health and social care. Our work with the board and leadership teams has supported an ambitious business strategy and has helped to drive positive change. We are delighted to be jointly shortlisted in such a prestigious award."Mark Heasman, Provide Group CEO commented,“The team at ETS are outstanding and an absolute joy to work with. We have formed an exceptional partnership that is supporting our transformation, growth and colleague experience.”The ABP awards ceremony will take place on 8 November at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London.For more information on the ABP Awards:

