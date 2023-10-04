Ferrari Trento Is 'Sustainable Wine Producer Of The Year' At The Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Camilla LunelliTRENTO, ITALY, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ferrari Trento wins the 'Sustainable Winery' award at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2023, created to celebrate and promote the commitment to the environment, social responsibility, and governance of companies in the alcoholic beverages sector.The award of Sustainable Winery of the Year is intended to reward the winery that has been able to actively develop best practices aimed at improving its environmental impact, from production methods to the use of sustainable resources, to initiatives supporting the community and the territory in which the winery operates.The Award, voted for by a jury of industry experts and journalists, was presented during a special evening held on October 2nd as part of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes. Ferrari Trento's more than ten-year commitment to adopting increasingly sustainable practices, both in the vineyard and in the winery, has led the company to achieve new goals every year, including organic and Biodiversity Friend certification of the vineyards and, from2021, Carbon Neutrality - an important element in the judges' assessment - as well as many activities dedicated to the Trentino region where it has been operating for more than 120 years."This award, which we are honored to receive, is the result of the constant pursuit of excellence in the creation of Trentodoc sparkling wines that also translates into respect and promotion of the territory; attention to the environment, social responsibility, and a solid corporate governance that for three years we have also been recounting in a Sustainability Report with the aim of measuring our work and above all raising awareness of these issues," commented Camilla Lunelli, Communications Director of Gruppo Lunelli, with responsibility for projects related to sustainability.Kate Wake-Walker, GDI's Director of Operations and Marketing, said: "Sustainable Wine Producer goes to the wine company that demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and to protect the quality of life and the environment. The winner is Ferrari Trento who since 2014 has been implementing a sustainable mountain viticulture protocol to share with its 700 suppliers and achieved a Biodiversity Friend certification from the World Biodiversity Association plus Carbon Neutrality certification."

