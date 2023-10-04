My Greensboro Therapist: A New Haven For People In Greensboro Pained By Anxiety, Depression, Or Trauma/PTSD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo of My Greensboro Therapist a Greensboro therapy practice

A new option for Anxiety therapy in Greensboro.

NBCC - NCC Certified logo

The new practice, led by experienced therapist Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder, provides a sanctuary for residents grappling with anxiety, depression, and more.

- Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder, MS, LCMHC, NCCGREENSBORO, NC, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Greensboro residents have a new ally in their journey towards mental well-being with the grand opening of My Greensboro Therapist, a therapy practice founded and led by Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder. With two decades of experience in the field, Jennifer offers expert guidance to individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, and PTSD. My Greensboro Therapist is now open at 1027 Arnold St, Office A, Greensboro, NC 27405, ready to make a positive impact on the community's mental health.Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder brings a wealth of experience and expertise to My Greensboro Therapist. She is a dedicated and compassionate therapist who has worked tirelessly for the past 20 years to help individuals overcome the challenges of mental health disorders. Her mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment where clients can find support, healing, and personal growth.Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder says, "I am committed to helping my clients build resilience, manage their emotions, and develop the skills they need to live a more fulfilling life."At My Greensboro Therapist, Jennifer offers a wide range of therapy services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether you are struggling and need help with anxiety therapy in Greensboro , depression therapy , or trauma counseling , Jennifer's compassionate care can make a profound difference in your life. Her therapy sessions are designed to empower clients, improve self-awareness, and provide practical strategies for helping you overcoming life's challenges.In addition to her extensive experience, Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder's commitment to professional growth ensures that her clients receive the most effective and up-to-date therapeutic techniques. She stays at the forefront of her field through ongoing education and training, guaranteeing that clients at My Greensboro Therapist receive the highest quality care.My Greensboro Therapist offers a warm and inviting atmosphere to promote healing and self-discovery. The office is conveniently located at 1027 Arnold St, Office A, Greensboro, NC 27405, providing easy access for residents of Greensboro and the surrounding areas. The practice is open to clients during the following hours:Monday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMTuesday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMWednesday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMThursday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMFriday: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 2:00 PMTo schedule an appointment with Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder at My Greensboro Therapist, please call 336-303-1060. You can also visit the practice's website at for more information about the services offered and to learn more about Jennifer's approach to therapy.The importance of mental health cannot be overstated, especially in today's fast-paced world. My Greensboro Therapist is committed to making a meaningful impact on the mental wellness of individuals in the Greensboro community. By providing expert guidance, a welcoming environment, and a caring therapist in Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder, My Greensboro Therapist is a beacon of hope for those seeking support on their journey towards improved mental health.Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder is excited to welcome clients to her new therapy practice. She is dedicated to fostering positive change, healing, and personal growth in the lives of those she serves.New clients are encouraged to book an initial free call online.About My Greensboro TherapistMy Greensboro Therapist is a therapy practice founded by Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder, a dedicated therapist with over 20 years of experience. Located at 1027 Arnold St, Office A, Greensboro, NC 27405, My Greensboro Therapist offers a welcoming and nurturing environment for individuals seeking support for anxiety, depression, trauma, and PTSD. Jennifer Kiszely-Ainbinder is committed to providing evidence-based therapy services that empower clients to improve their mental well-being and lead more fulfilling lives.Contact Information:Jennifer Kiszely-AinbinderFounder and TherapistMy Greensboro Therapist1027 Arnold St, Office AGreensboro, NC 27405Phone: 336-303-1060Website:

