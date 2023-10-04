6 Harmful Effects Of Shampooing Twice A Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shampooing your hair twice a week is generally considered a healthy and appropriate routine for most people. However, over-shampooing or using the wrong products can have some adverse effects on your hair and scalp. Here are six harmful effects of shampooing too frequently.



7 harmful effects of shampooing twice a week

Shampooing too often can strip your scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness, itchiness, and flakiness.

If you have color-treated hair, frequent shampooing can cause the color to fade more quickly.

Frequent shampooing can lead to dry and brittle hair, as it removes the natural oils that keep your hair soft and healthy.

Paradoxically, over-shampooing can trigger your scalp to produce more oil to compensate for the loss, making your hair greasier.

Frequent shampooing can strip your hair of its natural shine and make it appear dull and lifeless.

Excessive shampooing, particularly with aggressive hair products, can weaken hair strands and contribute to hair thinning over time.