Actor Ranbir Kapoor Summoned By ED On October 6 In Connection With Mahadev Betting App Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor,

who is now anticipating the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, was called by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with the Mahadev Betting fraud. Several other Bollywood celebrities are also reportedly under the ED scanner.

Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the probe agency's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case.

The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into their participation at Sourabh Chandrakar, the marketer of the Mahadev app,'s wedding and success celebration in the UAE in February of this year.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, at least 15 to 20 celebrities are under ED scanner.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit, Kirti Khabanda, Nushrat Bharucha, and Krishna Abhishek are among the celebrities on the list.

Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.