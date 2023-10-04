Rabindranath Tagore To Bob Dylan: 7 Nobel Literature Laureates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Swish Nobel Academy prepares to declare this year's Nobel Prize in Literature, let's see some of the most well-known laureates who have won this prestigious accolade

As the Swish Nobel Academy prepares to declare this year's Nobel Prize in Literature, let's see some of the most well-known laureates who have won this prestigious accolade

A renowned Indian poet, philosopher, and polymath, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his collection of poems and songs titled Gitanjali

The American singer-songwriter and musician Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for his significant contributions to the world of music and poetry

Winston Churchill, the British statesman and wartime Prime Minister, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1953

The American novelist and short story writer Ernest Hemingway received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954

Sir V.S Naipaul, Trinidad-born British writer, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2001 for his novels and essays that explore the complexities of post-colonial societies

The Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982 for his magical realist novels, including "One Hundred Years of Solitude

Toni Morrison was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993 for her powerful and poetic exploration of the African American experience in works such as Beloved, Song of Solomon