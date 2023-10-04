Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Ticket Sales Begin; Check Full Prize Structure, Draw Date And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

The official ticket of the Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 was released by Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal on September 21, soon after the results of the Onam Bumper 2023.

During the Navratri celebration, the Kerala Lottery Department conducts the Pooja Bumper lottery. The sale of tickets has started and the cost per ticket is Rs 300 (Ticket Price Rs 234.38 + 28% Goods and Services Tax).



Over 45 lakh tickets will be printed this year for a gross value of

Rs 105,47,10,000.

A total of Rs 39,37,60,000 will be offered as prize money.

The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.



The official draw date of Pooja Bumper BR-94 is November 22 at 2 pm.

Here's the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-94:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crores

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore



Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh



3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 300

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be cancelled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.