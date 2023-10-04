Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launched Globally: 5 Things You Should Know About It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched globally on Wednesday alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.

The phone is offered in a single storage variant and is scheduled to go on sale later this month.

It replaces the Galaxy S21 FE, which had an Exynos 2100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging capabilities when it was announced in January 2021.

Display: The Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is advertised as having an octa-core SoC with a 2.8GHz clock speed. According to earlier sources, it is expected to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an in-house Exynos 2200 CPU, depending on the area of availability.

Camera:

The Galaxy S23 FE's triple rear floating camera system consists of an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).



A 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls is housed in the center-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, a significant reduction from the 32-megapixel front camera of the Galaxy S21 FE variant that came before it.

Battery: The 4,500mAh battery in the Galaxy S23 FE, which supports two nano SIM cards, has 25W wired fast charging capability through a USB Type-C connector and is capable of charging the device from zero to up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Additional specs: Additionally, it enables communication through Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. The phone has an IP68 certification for resistance to splashes and dust. The device is 158mm x 76 x 8.2mm in dimension and weighs 209 grammes.

Price & colours : In a press statement, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,800). The phone is listed on the Samsung Malaysia site with an 8GB + 256GB storage option.



It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint and Purple colour options. The handset will also be available exclusively on the Samsung official site in Indigo and Tangerine colourways.