Biryani To Bhurji: 7 Delicious Indian Egg Dishes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eggs are a valuable protein source, and Indian cuisine showcases their versatility through the creation of many delectable dishes. Here are 7 of them.

Eggs are a valuable protein source, and Indian cuisine showcases their versatility through the creation of many delectable dishes. Here are 7 of them.

A flavourful and aromatic rice dish cooked with eggs, spices and herbs, topped with fried onions and enjoyed with raita (yogurt based condiment).

Egg Roll is a popular street food dish, prepared by wrapping flaky parantha(fried bread) around a filling of spicy eggs, onions, capsicum and chutney.

Korma is a rich Indian curry made with cashew and yogurt based sauce flavoured with a blend of spices. Hard boiled eggs are added to this curry to make Egg Korma.

An omelette prepared by adding vegetables like tomato, onion, green chilli and spices like red chilli, turmeric, cumin powder to the beaten egg.

Egg curry is prepared by adding boiled eggs to tomato based spiced gravy. This curry has tangy, creamy and spicy flavours which can be enjoyed with chapatti(Indian bread).

Popular in South India, this dish has a thin crepe(dosa) made out of fermented rice and lentil batter, which is filled with spicy egg curry.

This Indian style scrambled eggs is made with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli and a blend of Indian spices. Usually enjoyed as breakfast, egg bhurji is really easy to make.