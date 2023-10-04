Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Pixel 7A Available For Rs 31,499; Check Out How Deal Works

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts Oct 8, or Oct 7 for Plus members and runs through Oct 15. Similarly, Amazon Great Indian Festival also starts on Oct 8.

The greatest discounts throughout the year, particularly on gadgets and cellphones, are reportedly available during these two deals. It's anticipated that a number of companies, including Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Vivo, Motorola, and more, would receive a discount during the sale.

Google is getting ready to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro today, on October 4. Pixel 7a, the "affordable" Pixel phone, is as crisp as mint. For those who don't know, the Pixel flagships debut each year in the autumn, while the more cheap Pixel phone debuts soon after the first quarter of the year.

The Pixel 7a is expected to cost around Rs 31,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale as opposed to its suggested retail price of Rs 43,999. Be aware, though, that this pricing can also contain bank card reductions and exchange bonuses. However, it is well known that sales like Flipkart BBD and Amazon GIF provide the greatest prices, particularly for iconic names.

A 6.1" FHD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is included. Similar to its predecessor, there is also an on-screen fingerprint sensor. It has the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, together with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, Pixel 7a gets dual-camera setup on the back: 64MP primary lens with OIS and 13MP ultra-wide lens. There's a 13MP lens on the front for video chats and selfies. It comes in four flavours-Charcoal, Snow, Coral and Sea.

