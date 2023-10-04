AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate raided his premises in connection with the Delhi excise-money laundering case on Wednesday.

ED officials on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

The AAP has strenuously denied the claim that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021–2022, which granted licenses to liquor merchants, promoted cartelization and favored those dealers who had reportedly paid bribes for it.

Singh's party colleague and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also behind bars in connection with the money laundering case linked with the alleged liquor scam.

The CBI initially arrested Sisodia on February 26 for his suspected involvement in the scheme. On February 28, he left the Delhi Cabinet. Later, on March 9, the AAP leader was taken into custody by the ED from Tihar Jail, where he was previously imprisoned. Sisodia has been referred to be a "key conspirator" in the case by the ED in its almost 270-page additional charge sheet, which contains annexures totaling 2,000 pages.