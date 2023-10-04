7 Strategies To Combat Procrastination

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Procrastination is a habit of delaying tasks , despite knowing that they are necessary. It can be a common challenge for many people to overcome. Here are 7 tips to combat it.

Set a clear objective of what you have to achieve. Break that objective down into smaller goals that can be accomplished one by one. It will make tasks more manageable.

Identify and eliminate distractions like turning off message notification on phone. Avoid getting involved in conversations that are distracting.

Make a To-Do list consisting of all the tasks. Tick off the tasks that you complete. Seeing them being completed can motivate you.

Work in regular intervals of 20-25 minutes. In between take short breaks. The technique will help you avoid burnout and keep you motivated.

Share your goals and progress with someone who can hold you accountable for not completing a task and also motivate you to do something.

Find the time in your day when you are most productive or are fully energised. Use this time well to complete the tasks.

Reward yourself after completing a task. Rewards can be anything of your choice like playing, watching TV etc. Rewards are powerful motivators!