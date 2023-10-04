ODI World Cup 2023: England Vs New Zealand Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, And Pitch Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Zealand and England are going to take on each other in a crunching tie on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. This will be the first fixture of the prestigious ICC World Cup 2023 tournament.



New Zealand has had a brilliant set of results in the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up games. They managed to beat Pakistan as well as South Africa. While England on the other hand beat Bangladesh by an outstanding bowling display. Their other warm-up game against India got washed out.

Probable XI for the ENG vs NZ match

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Team News:

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are out of the game for New Zealand due to injuries while Ben Stokes is doubtful for England due to a hip niggle. However, Ben Stokes being Ben Stokes could play through the pain as he did in previous times for his team. But Jos Buttler is unlikely to risk him in the first match itself. Harry Harry Brook is likely to get a chance instead.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

Batters: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Trent Boult.

ODI World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a batter-friendly surface and a lot of runs can be expected in the first match itself. England and New Zealand have top batters and it will be no shock if both teams score more than 300 runs respectively. Spinners will have little room while fast bowlers can dominate with the new ball.



ODI World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand Weather Report

Hot conditions are expected in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India) as the temperature is expected to soar to 35°C in the afternoon hours. Sunny conditions are going to prevail throughout the first inning. Dew could be a factor in the evening time.



