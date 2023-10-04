North East Business, Allen Hire, Marks 40Th Anniversary With Investment And Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Hire, specialists in hiring engineering equipment, plant and tools to leading industrial businesses across the North East, has many reasons to celebrate.

- Gerry Carruth, MD Allen HireTEESSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allen Hire , specialists in hiring engineering equipment, plant and tools to leading industrial businesses across the North East, is celebrating forty years of trading.The Stockton-based company is marking this significant milestone with a series of events, including an open day for key customers, a visit by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, and significant investment in new hire equipment and staff.Founded in 1983, Allen Hire has grown to supply over 200 businesses in the North East and beyond, with an extensive range of equipment, machines and tools. With ambitions to become a market leader in the region, the family-run business has invested tens of thousands of pounds in new hire items, including access equipment, construction hand tools, excavators, and welders. To keep up with the ever-changing marketplace, Allen Hire has also sought out some of the most up-to-date 'green' equipment to help customers achieve their sustainability requirements.The company has also invested in new additions to its fleet of delivery vehicles and has recruited four new members of staff, with plans to further expand the team in the coming months.Allen Hire held a celebratory event on Wednesday 27th September to give customers the opportunity to network and meet senior members of the team at their main depot at Bowesfield Industrial Estate. Guests also met some of the company's key suppliers, including Shindaiwa, Snorkel and Kubota, who were showcasing their latest, state-of-the-art equipment.The company boasts a long list of loyal customers, mostly based in the North East, representatives from many of which attended the drop-in event. They included WOODSmith Construction Group and Texo.Gary Wood, COO of The SDDE Smith Group and MD of WOODSmith Construction Group, said:“We've been a regular customer of Allen Hire since we formed in 2021 and we were delighted to attend their birthday open event to celebrate with them. Allen Hire continues to provide an efficient and cost-effective service, and the day proved particularly informative as we were able to learn more about some of the great new equipment they've added to their offering.”On Friday 29th September, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen paid a visit to the Allen Hire depot to show his support to the 40-year-old Teesside business. Mr Houchen spent some time with Allen Hire's Managing Director, Gerry Carruth, to learn about his plans to continue to significantly grow the business and the company's ambitions to further strengthen their presence in the market.Gerry Carruth, Managing Director of Allen Hire, said:“It was important for us to mark this big anniversary by bringing together some of our most loyal customers and we're delighted that Ben Houchen was also able to celebrate with us.“We have exciting and ambitious plans for the business over the next couple of years which I was keen to share with the mayor to gain his support. Our team has grown significantly, and we remain committed to supporting the local community by providing more jobs in the near future, as we continue to expand.“We will also continue to heavily invest in new products each month to ensure our customers have access to the best and most up-to-date equipment. This is an important year for us, and we look forward to continuing to provide the highest possible level of service to our customers.”Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:“Here in Teesside there's no shortage of construction opportunities both big and small for local firms to get involved in, so it's fantastic to see Allen Hire growing to meet the demand of new projects taking off.“With spades in the ground across the region, it's vitally important that our brilliant local businesses get a look in, and I have no doubt that Allen Hire's reputation for first-class service will go far in serving new investors coming here.”

