Europe's Van Market Accelerating: Projections And Trends Leading To A $142.6 Billion Industry By 2031

Europe Van Market Size

A van is a type of road vehicle used for transporting goods or people. Vans have a very diverse end use application area.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe van market generated $81.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $142.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Factors such as expansion of the logistics industry, along with development of the automotive industry with a growing inclination toward leisure & recreational activities are some of the prominent factors that propel demand for vans in Europe. However, availability of alternate vehicles and implementation of stringent emission norms are expected to hinder size growth of the Europe van market . Moreover, increase in government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility and rise in demand for electric vans from the logistics sector in Europe is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period

Based on type, the medium van segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the Europe van market . However, the small van segment would dominate in terms of revenue through 2031 and the large van segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market in rest of Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the Europe van market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the UK is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other countries analyzed in the study include Germany, France, Russia, and Italy.

List Of Key Players:

Adventure Van,

Affinity RV Sp. z o.o.,

Alphavan GmbH,

Bilbo's Design,

Concept Multi Car Ltd.,

CoTrim,

Danbury,

Devon Conversions,

Laika Caravans,

Vanderlust.

The report analyzes these key players of the Europe van market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

👉By vehicle type, the medium van segment dominated the Europe van market in 2021, in terms of revenue

👉By country, the UK is estimated to grow by witnessing the fastest CAGR of 7.8% across the forecast period

