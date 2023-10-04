New Rock-Climbing Book:“Schooled By Rock: Studies In Stone And High Places” By Jules Mckim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jules McKim

Schooled by Rock by Jules McKim describes climbing as a pilgrimage into the heart of the world, through intimate interaction with stone and mountains.

- Arno Ilgner, author of The Rock Warrior's Way

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- (London, 4 Oct 23) - Climber, traveller, and writer, Jules McKim announces the release of his book - Schooled by Rock : Studies in Stone and High Places. This book offers an insight into McKim's four-decade-long experiences, both in climbing and exploring the human psyche.

Jules McKim's book captures the lessons he derived from rock climbing , organised under chapter headings that mirror familiar school subjects. Through his climbs, McKim engages with both physical challenges and existential questions.

Jules's journeys took him to places ranging from Europe to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA. Upon his return to the UK, Jules focused on supporting adults with learning disabilities. Specialising in Intensive Interaction, he trains staff and family carers to connect with individuals facing communication challenges.

McKim has contributed to The Journal of Dementia Care, PMLD Link, The British Journal of Learning Disabilities, ukclimbing and Climber magazine.

Schooled by Rock captures Jules McKim's journeys on rock and mountains and reflections on the human spirit.

Outline of the Book - Schooled by Rock: Studies in Stone and High Places” by Jules McKim

Schooled by Rock describes a life of collecting and climbing rocks. Climbing experiences are shared and explored through the lens of the formative influence of academic subjects offered at school. The author's first climbs led to an intense interest that has dominated his life and guided his choice of what to study and where to live.

The introduction to rock-climbing at school was more compelling than anything offered in the classroom. The author therefore offers an alternative, experiential curriculum. The subject headings are familiar; the details within are from experiences on notable climbs, mountains and journeys.

West Wales, The Peak District and the South of France are the settings for the first explorations and the themes of commitment, creativity, risk and freedom. A pilgrimage to a holy lake, the exploration of all sides of a mountain in Cambodia and an attempt on a Himalayan peak offer insights into the motivations behind journeying to a destination, and seeking answers to life's deeper questions. A friend's disastrous climbing accident and the beginning of the author's own family lead to a re-evaluation of risk and commitment.

The second half of the book contains lessons from the pursuit of climbing in one's fifties. The fluid nature of memories and histories are highlighted through meeting an old friend from school. Places of power in the natural world are explored, including experiences on Mount Sinai in Egypt and at Avebury and Silbury Hill in Wiltshire. The rational and mysterious are offered as contrasting explanations. Family relationships with parents and children are shaped through sharing the passion for rock and love of the natural world.

Covid lockdown climbing provided a structure for a community of climbers and a vital escape from worries about the world. Languages and cultures, our similarities and differences, are obvious against the blank slate of rock. We are connected by a common pursuit and a shared vernacular. Rock has provided a stable foundation of like-minded people; the author celebrates the importance of connection and community.

'Finals' sit at the end of the book. These five essays summarise and condense the themes presented earlier, looking inwards into the processes of enhancing performance, outwards to see the importance of protecting the beautiful places that still remain in our world.

Included at the end is a detailed glossary of climbing terminology and a bibliography of texts cited.

About Jules McKim

For over forty years, Jules McKim has journeyed across diverse geographies, from the landscapes of Europe and Southeast Asia to the historical regions of the Middle East and the vast terrains of Africa and the USA. His explorations, however, go beyond mere geography. His experiences, both on mountain peaks and paper, reflect a continuous journey to comprehend the interplay between our external adventures and internal reflections, highlighting the universal quest for understanding and connectivity.

