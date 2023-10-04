(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank earned top honors for its small business "Opportunity for All" marketing campaign as part of the American Bankers Association's (ABA) Brand Slam awards, winning first place in the prestigious integrated marketing campaign category.

Comerica's "Opportunity for All" campaign, targeting the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, highlights the bank's resources and programs designed to bring value to its small business customers. The campaign features Comerica's innovative resources for small businesses that include:

Comerica's 'Opportunity for All' campaign earns American Bankers Association's Brand Slam award.

Comerica SmallBizCo-opTM : Provides free unique offerings to small business customers that includes advertising through Comerica's sports advertising inventory and display ads across its banking centers; access to competitive market research and intuitive data analysis allowing for informed business decisions; free tickets to sporting events to entertain clients or reward employees; and discounts and rewards from Comerica's business partners.

Comerica CoWorkSpacesTM : Provides free office space for small business customers and local nonprofits to work, meet and collaborate with access to secure Wi-Fi, printing capabilities and beverages. The program provides common space, private space, conference space and community space holding up to 40 people. Comerica BusinessHQTM : Serving to empower high-need, high-opportunity small businesses and community partners in the Southern sector of Dallas, BusinessHQ is an 8,000-square-foot office area providing a mix of coworking spaces, incubation fellowships and technical assistance for its members. The facility is complete with Wi-Fi, video conferencing rooms, content creation equipment, technical assistance and more.

"The 'Opportunity for All' campaign showcases the advanced resources and services Comerica is delivering to our small business customers," said Jim Weber,

Comerica Executive Vice President, Chief Experience Officer. "Small businesses are the backbone of our local communities, and we recognize they may not have access to all the necessary resources. The marketing speaks to our belief that everyone deserves a fair shot at success and shows exactly how Comerica is innovating to help its customers reach their goals."

Comerica has seen a return on the campaign with a 24% increase in new customer acquisition over its baseline acquisition from the prior year. It has also translated into numerous earned media opportunities across the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

A volunteer panel of 90 Certified Financial Marketing Professional-credentialed experts judged the submissions based on concept, strategy, creativity, execution and impact/results across six categories that included integrated marketing, video, public relations/community engagement, website redesign, social media and out-of-the-box ideas.

About American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $23.5 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2.1 million people, safeguard $18.6 trillion in deposits and extend $12.3 trillion in loans.

About

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in

Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas.

Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in

North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in

Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how

Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting

