Test Triangle Announced As Freshworks' First Official Partner In Ireland

Freshworks Test Triangle Partnership
- Praveen MadireDUBLIN, CO, IRELAND, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Test Triangle , the IT global specialist service provider was announced today as Freshworks ' first official partner and re-seller in Ireland. Test Triangle's highly skilled team welcomes yet another successful partnership this year to add to their past successful alliances.
Gartner recognises Freshworks as a 'Challenger for FreshService' in the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for IT Service Management Platforms. We hope our partnership with Freshworks helps our customers to leverage the Freshworks solutions to implement internal & external service desk functionality and optimise their customer service suite.
“Our partnership with Freshworks will bring our clients unsurpassed, additional value. Being recognised as
Ireland's sole partner reflects our understanding of the cloud-based service landscape-this has always been at the forefront of Test Triangle's mission with its service” Test Triangle's Chief Executive Officer, Praveen Madire.
For more information visit or follow our social media pages.
