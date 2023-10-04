Test Triangle Announced As Freshworks' First Official Partner In Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freshworks Test Triangle Partnership

Test Triangle, the IT global specialist service provider was announced today as Freshworks' first official partner and re-seller in Ireland.

- Praveen MadireDUBLIN, CO, IRELAND, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Test Triangle , the IT global specialist service provider was announced today as Freshworks ' first official partner and re-seller in Ireland. Test Triangle's highly skilled team welcomes yet another successful partnership this year to add to their past successful alliances.Test Triangle's partnership status with Freshworks helps us to implement and customise Freshworks solutionswhich includes FreshChat, FreshDesk, FreshTeam, FreshService, FreshSales, FreshMarkerter etc.Gartner recognises Freshworks as a 'Challenger for FreshService' in the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for IT Service Management Platforms. We hope our partnership with Freshworks helps our customers to leverage the Freshworks solutions to implement internal & external service desk functionality and optimise their customer service suite.With over 15 years of successful engagements, Test Triangle's highly qualified and professional developmentteams have addressed all development lifecycles and are well-positioned to establish working relationshipswith new organisations. Overall, we look forward to opportunities with new companies to prove ourselves as adedicated and creative IT partner.“Our partnership with Freshworks will bring our clients unsurpassed, additional value. Being recognised asIreland's sole partner reflects our understanding of the cloud-based service landscape-this has always been at the forefront of Test Triangle's mission with its service” Test Triangle's Chief Executive Officer, Praveen Madire.For more information visit or follow our social media pages.Media Contact:Paul Guy,

