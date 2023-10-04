Equity Union Luxury Properties' Lilach Depas Lists Private Estate In Malibu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 12,114 sq. new construction home sits on approximately 50 acres

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union Luxury Properties congratulates

Lilach Depas on her new listing at 573 Westlake Road in Malibu, California. This home is a private estate nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the bustling city that all of Los Angeles has to offer.

573 Westlake Road, Malibu - listed by Lilach Depas of Equity Union Real Estate and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.

Continue Reading

Sitting on approximately 50 acres just minutes from

Westlake Village and the Malibu Beaches, this self-sustaining masterpiece features a 2,800 sq. primary bedroom and 3,600 sq. infinity pool. The home resides on solid blue rock bedrock on 2 flat acres with 2 additional flat lots providing endless potential for the new owners. A helicopter pad, tennis courts, or event its own vineyard, the possibilities go on and on.

Designed and built by professional hillside developer,

Nissim David Chai of Ofarit Development, Nissim purchased the property approximately 2 1⁄2 years ago, with a 6-month design period included. As a result, this exquisite home now features the perfect blend of breathtaking panoramic views and serene privacy, perched high in the sky over Malibu.

Nissim was born in Israel from a family of builders, with his father being one of the biggest developers in his home country. After serving in the army, he entered into the building industry then came to the United States in 2000. He is known for building high-quality and luxury homes in the greater Los Angeles area.

Lilach Depas has an incredible career in real estate spanning over 10 years.

She is a luxury specialist at Equity Union's Woodland Hills branch, consistently in the top 5 individual agents in sales volume. She has a talent of helping her clients get the most value out of their properties, whether buying or selling. The property is co-listed by Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.

The property will be held open today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its first brokers open with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music and valet.

About Equity Union Luxury Properties: The independent brokerage has over 700 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. It's the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's

Westside, the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

