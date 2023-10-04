Cookies By Shar To Celebrate 14Th Year In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quality ingredients, freshness, and delicious cookies are the secrets of this 14-year cookie success story.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Many successful businesses can claim to be doing something right, but few can proudly claim to be doing something right, delicious, and personalized!

The delicious success story is Cookies by Shar , celebrating a popular and rave-reviewed 14th year in business.

From the start, Shar Melwani, the passionate baker and dynamic entrepreneur in Davie, Florida, has prioritized an uncompromising commitment to the highest quality baked treats and putting the customer first.

“It's our pride and our reputation,” she says with enthusiasm.“Only the freshest, the most delicious, and only the best!”

Whether it is the Cookies by Shar online orders for the freshly baked and made-to-order gourmet cookies. These include chocolate chip, double chocolate, red velvet, oatmeal raisin, and the signature key lime cookies. Also, the popular custom-baked, handmade, and decorated sugar cookies for all themes and seasonal occasions are quality and delicious.

“There's no real secret to our success and what we do,” she explains.“It is all about taste, quality, and ingredients. Real butter, unrefined sugar, whole eggs. Real vanilla, and more. We don't skimp on the ingredients! We are in our 14th year of proving that quality is everything!”

Starting as a hobby in the kitchen and constantly exploring tasty, new recipes, our business has evolved to 22 employees, shipping online nationwide and working with some of the largest and best-known retailers, including Barnes and Noble Cafes, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Whole Foods/Southeast region.”

Word-of-mouth and the Cookies by Shar feedback are the ultimate testimonials.

“My favorite cookie. It was the most delicious cookie I ever ate. Soft, moist, and a little chewy in the center.”

“Best cookies ever. They came quickly and were packaged very well. Cookies were moist and filled with full of chocolate chips, walnuts, and M&Ms.”

“The website makes it easy to order, although is not my first time. I always order these cookies as gifts because they never let me down.”

“These are the best cookies I've ever ordered. I send them as gifts to all of my family and friends and it's always a hit!

For more information, please visit cookiesbyshar/pages/about-us and cookiesbyshar/pages/custom-logo-cookies

About Cookies by Shar

Cookies by Shar supplies custom, seasonal, and decorated sugar cookies to retail and corporate outlets. There is now a line of customized, hand-decorated brand logo cookies for businesses and groups.

Contact Details:

11870 W. State Road 84

Suite C8

Davie, FL 33325

United States

SHAR MELWANI

Cookies By Shar

+1 (954)689-2205

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram