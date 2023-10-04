Thermal Spray Coatings Market Set To Double In Size, Valued At US$ 15 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The thermal spray coatings market achieved a significant milestone in FY 2021, with sales reaching a commendable value of US$ 7.1 Billion. Looking ahead to 2022, the market is projected to experience a remarkable year-on-year expansion rate of 11.3%, culminating in a closing value of US$ 7.9 Billion. Furthermore, the market is poised for substantial growth from 2022 to 2032, with an anticipated doubling in size, ultimately reaching an impressive valuation of US$ 15 Billion.

Thermal spray coatings have emerged as a critical technology in various industries, offering protective and functional coatings for surfaces exposed to extreme conditions. The global thermal spray coatings market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and durable coatings across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and healthcare.

The thermal spray coatings process involves the application of melted or heated materials onto a substrate to form a protective layer. This technique provides enhanced corrosion resistance, wear resistance, and thermal insulation, making it indispensable in applications where materials face harsh environmental conditions.

Market Opportunity:

The thermal spray coatings market is poised for significant expansion due to several factors. One of the primary opportunities lies in the growing need for advanced surface protection solutions in manufacturing and industrial processes. Industries are increasingly adopting thermal spray coatings to extend the lifespan of critical components, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Moreover, the aerospace and automotive sectors present lucrative opportunities for thermal spray coatings. With the constant pursuit of lightweight materials and increased fuel efficiency, thermal spray coatings play a crucial role in providing lightweight yet durable coatings for critical components in these industries.

The rising focus on renewable energy sources also contributes to the market opportunity. Thermal spray coatings are instrumental in protecting components in wind turbines and solar panels, ensuring their longevity and reliability.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising prospects, the thermal spray coatings market faces certain challenges. One significant obstacle is the high initial setup costs associated with thermal spray equipment and technology. This can deter small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting thermal spray coatings, limiting market penetration.

Another challenge is the environmental impact of certain thermal spray processes. The use of certain materials and consumables in thermal spraying may raise environmental concerns, necessitating the development of more eco-friendly alternatives to meet sustainability goals.

Global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in raw material prices also pose challenges to market players. The volatility in prices can affect profit margins and create uncertainties in the supply chain, impacting the overall growth of the thermal spray coatings market.

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2021, Hannecard, a French company, acquired ASB Industries Inc., a Barberton, Ohio-based provider of industrial coating services such as thermal spray, flame spray, plasma spray, electric arc spray, and others. This acquisition marks Hannecard's expansion into the American continent, following its established presence in Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.

In January 2020, United Coatings Group, the parent company of Euro Coatings SPA, completed the rebranding process to Lincotek Group. As part of this rebranding, Lincotek Equipment now offers thermal spray coatings solutions for thermal spray.

To enhance their market position, established players are forging contracts with major end-user companies. In March 2020, for instance, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. signed an agreement with Siemens to provide coating services across all Siemens products. Given Siemens' presence in the aviation, energy, and other industries, this contract has the potential to bolster Praxair Surface Technologies' market position.

