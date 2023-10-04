47% Of The Top 100 Websites Have Blocked Chatgpt Browse With Bing, According To A New Study By Originality.AI.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

26% of the top 1000 websites have blocked GPTBot among other AI bots.

OpenAI has re-launched ChatGPT Browse with Bing. In Originality's new Study, they looked at which websites ChatGPT Browse with Bing can and cannot browse.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 47% of the Top 100 Websites have blocked ChatGPT Browse with Bing, according to a new study by Originality.Originality , the most accurate AI content detector in the world ran a data analysis and found that:1. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN NOT browse include:FacebookGoogleInstagramPinterestAmazonLinkedinTwitter2. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN browse include:YouTubeWikipediaTikTokRedditThere are 3 reasons ChatGPT can not access a website:a) Websites Blocking ChatGPT Browse with Bing Using Robots: On Aug 7 OpenAI provided documentation on how to block GPTBot. Since then 26% of the top 1000 websites have blocked GPTBot, among other AI bots.b) Browsing Restriction Placed on ChatGPT by OpenAI: OpenAI has seemingly placed browsing restrictions on a large number of sites. ChatGPT communicates several different reasons for the self-imposed restriction.c) Temporary Error Browsing Site: There seemed to be some sites that were inconsistently unable to be browsed by ChatGPT. This could very likely be the result of Browse with Bing being a new feature and kinks still needing to be worked out.Complete Study:

