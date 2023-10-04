OPERATION MOTORSPORT TO HOLD INAUGURAL “TEE IT UP FORE VETERANS” GOLF TOURNAMENT ON OCTOBER 23RD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Operation Motorsport to benefit from Virtual Race for Heroes

L.A. Honda World Racing

Operation Motorsport has partnered with L.A. Honda World Racing for the tournament to be held at Candlewood Country Club in Whittier, CA.

- Mario Biundo, Principal, L.A. Honda World RacingWHITTIER, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Operation Motorsport will hold the first annual“Tee It Up Fore Veterans ,” presented by L.A. Honda World Racing golf tournament on October 23, 2023, at Candlewood Country Club in Whittier, CA. The inaugural event will raise money for Operation Motorsport, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to help medically retired veterans regain their sense of team, identity, and purpose through motorsports.“We are thrilled to be partnering with L.A. Honda World Racing for our first annual 'Tee It Up Fore Veterans' golf tournament,” said Jason Bivins, Tournament Chairman.“Mario and his team have been incredibly generous with their time and resources. To be able to help our medically retired veterans is a real honor. We can't wait to tee it up in support of our Operation Motorsport beneficiaries!”Operation Motorsport has joined forces with L.A. Honda World Racing, which competes in the SRO and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge racing series, to raise money for Operation Motorsports' Motorsport Immersion Program. The program creates a unique, engaging, empowering, and non-clinical approach to improving overall mental health and well-being for veterans affected by their military service. In 2023, Operation Motorsport had 20 veterans participating across the race series and are looking to do more in 2024.“We take great pride in lending our support to Operation Motorsport's Golf Tournament – an event that aligns seamlessly with our values and commitment,” said Mario Biundo, Principal, L.A. Honda World Racing.“Join us as we drive change and support our heroes on and off the track.”The tournament is a shotgun start at noon followed by a buffet dinner at 5:00 p.m. Registration is open to the public, so come out and see the L.A. Honda World Racing display and be eligible to win a 2023 Honda Passport as a hole-in-one prize! There are still a few spots available. Golfers can sign up at .Operation Motorsport would like to thank L.A. Honda World, US Bank, Supreme HR Service, Wiideman Consulting Group, Dr. Squatch, and LA Bodega Brewing Company for supporting the tournament and dedication to helping our veterans.If you're interested in becoming a hole sponsor, please send an email to .###ABOUT OPERATION MOTORSPORTOperation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated 501(c)3 Not for Profit Foundation based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, serving American & Canadian Service Members and Veterans and is based on three core values: Team, Identity, and Purpose. Operation Motorsport supports the recovery of medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service through Motorsports opportunities. Our motto is One At A Time (#OneAtATime).For more information and to donate, please visit .

