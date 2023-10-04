Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 515 Million In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

Transportation Hydraulic Hose

Market is likely to grow at a significant

CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2038,

to reach

US$ 515 Million in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm

has launched a report on the transportation hydraulic hose marke

which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape. Click here for a free sample pdf: Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 515 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market

Transportation Hydraulic Hose

Market

is segmented based on

transportation type, reinforcement type, pressure type, tube material type, and region.

Based on Transportation Type- The hydraulic hose market is segmented into aircraft, marine, and rail.

The aircraft industry dominates the transportation hydraulic hose market,

driven by factors such as an expected increase in production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs and rebounding commercial and regional aircraft deliveries across regions.

Hydraulic hoses are an important component of aircraft hydraulic systems and are deployed in various applications such as landing gear systems, flight control systems, braking systems, and thrust reverser systems.

Based on Reinforcement Type-

The market is segmented into wired-braided hoses, spiral-wired hoses, and textile-braided hoses.

Wired-braided hoses are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period,

owing to increasing demand from medium- and high-pressure applications.

Moreover, wired-braided hydraulic hoses provide burst resistance as well as flexibility, making them a preferable choice for a wide array of industries.

The wire braiding provides additional strength and support to the hose, allowing it to withstand high pressures and vibrations .

Based on Tube Material Type-

The market is segmented into elastomer/rubber hoses, thermoplastic hoses, and others.

Elastomer/rubber hoses held the largest share of the market . Elastomer/rubber hoses are preferred in aircraft, marine, and rail industries due to their flexibility, vibration-dampening properties, and cost-effectiveness.



To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for transportation hydraulic hoses during the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is also likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

-

Increasing transportation activities owing to rapid urbanization and economic growth.

- Governments of the leading Asian economies are investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, such as roads, railways, airports, and ports, to support economic growth.

Transportation Hydraulic Hose Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

-

Growth in the transportation industry.

- Increasing demand for high-pressure hoses from various applications in aircraft, marine, and rail, and advancements in hydraulic technology.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top 10 Companies in the Transportation Hydraulic Hose

Market ?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players.

Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the transportation hydraulic hose market:



Gates Corporation

Danfoss

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Alfagomma S.p.A

Semperit Group

Manuli Rubber Yokohama Rubber

What Deliverables will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Transportation Hydraulic Hose

Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:



Hydraulic Hose Market Off-Highway Hydraulic Hose Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research

E-mail:

[email protected]

Direct:

+1-313-307-4176

Logo:

SOURCE Stratview Research