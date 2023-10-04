CABS Health Care Network Announces The 5Th Annual Circles Of Cares Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CABS 5th Annual Circle Of Care Awards

Honoring Exceptional Home Care Workers and Community Partners

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CABS Health Care Network is delighted to unveil the highly anticipated 5th Annual Circle of Care Awards Gala, set to take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the splendid Giando on The Water, 400 Kent Ave., nestled in the heart of Brooklyn, NY under the theme, Celebrating Self-care. This grand event promises to be an unforgettable evening dedicated to celebrating and honoring six (6) remarkable home care workers whose unwavering commitment has transformed the lives of the elderly and disabled individuals within our communities. In addition to these deserving individuals, the Circle of Care Awards will also recognize four (4) exceptional community partners who have played a pivotal role in upholding CABS' enduring legacy of delivering top-quality home care services, three (3) clients who continue to be involved in their care and critical to the success of the work and two (2) of its administrative staff that goes the extra mile daily making a difference. This year, CABS' Circle of Cares Awards is honored to have the Syndicated Media Personality Deja Vu as the Mistress of Ceremony. With her energetic personality, this event will be amazing.For over four decades, CABS' name has been synonymous with excellence in-home care services, ensuring the utmost comfort, safety, and well-being of the elderly and disabled. At the core of CABS' mission lies the belief that the "Circle of Care" extends to encompass a network of dedicated home care workers, healthcare and agency partners, and the community, all collectively contributing to quality and continuous care support, making this noble work both rewarding and possible. Over the years, CABS has assembled a dedicated workforce drawn from the communities it serves, and individuals committed to uplifting and caring for the most vulnerable members of our society. CABS' commitment to social responsibility and community service is evident through programs and initiatives such as home care services, youth engagement, asthma management, post-acute prevention services, care coordination services, wellness programs, and employment training-all of which have left indelible marks on the New York City communities we hold dear.This year, CABS is proud to honor 15 extraordinary individuals who serve as beacons of inspiration and have exemplified excellence in the healthcare industry. The awards are broken down into three categories: Legacy Awards to Eric Simon of Jackson Lewis and Rona Shapiro of 1199 SEIU Homecare, the Innovation Award to Dr. Corrine Kyriacou of Hofstra University, and the Community Excellence Award to Dr. Abdelrahman Salem. Each honoree was carefully selected for their leadership within their respective fields and their unwavering passion, dedication, and profound impact on their communities. As Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO of CABS Health Care Network, aptly states, "I personally applaud our home care workers and partners. Their outstanding home and community healthcare contributions testify to their commitment to supporting the disadvantaged, underserved, and often forgotten New Yorkers. We are grateful for their tireless support and dedication and continue to seek new home care workers and partnerships to build more significant bridges to serve.”The Circle of Care Awards Gala is a momentous occasion where healthcare and home care professionals unite to celebrate the exceptional individuals who making significant differences in their communities. As CABS Health Care Network remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-quality home care services, the Circle of Care Awards serves as a poignant reminder of the noble work carried out by passionate, dedicated, and selfless workers and partners. CABS takes immense pride in hosting this prestigious event and honoring those whose unwavering commitment continues to impact the lives of those they serve positively.For more information about the 5th Annual Circle of Care Awards Gala, please contact CABS Health Care Network at 718-388-0220 or visit their website atABOUT CABSCABS Health Network (CABSHN) is the market brand for CABS Home Attendants Service Inc., a licensed home care service agency established in 1979 to provide home care services to elderly and disabled Brooklyn residents, New York. CABS HAS one visible embodiment of a long-term effort by its parent company, CABS Corporation, to create community-owned and controlled non-profit enterprises to provide essential services and employment opportunities for neighborhood residents.CABS team of highly trained professionals uses the latest techniques & technologies to support health maintenance. CABSHN takes a care-management approach to provide home care services. We have several clients with multiple chronic conditions, and we seek to help them reduce hospitalization and address social determinants of health. Our core services are home care and care management. We also provide health promotion, referral, and assistance to clients with access to community & social services. Contact CABS for more information:

