Intralogistics Market To Expand At A 14.8% CAGR Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The worldwide intralogistics market is expected to grow at a high-value CAGR of 14.8% from US$ 18.94 billion in 2022 to US$ 75.36 billion by the end of 2032.

The Intralogistics Market, a pivotal component of the global supply chain, plays a critical role in the efficient movement of goods within warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. As businesses continue to adapt to evolving consumer demands and technological advancements, the Intralogistics sector has witnessed significant growth and transformation.

Intralogistics Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Intralogistics Market are influenced by a myriad of factors, ranging from economic conditions to technological innovations. One of the key driving forces is the ever-increasing need for cost-effective and streamlined internal logistics operations. Companies are constantly seeking ways to optimize their supply chain processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance productivity. This drive for efficiency has led to the adoption of automation and robotics in Intralogistics, revolutionizing the industry.

Moreover, the e-commerce boom and the rise of omni-channel retailing have placed immense pressure on Intralogistics providers to meet the demands for faster and more accurate order fulfillment. This has prompted the development of sophisticated warehouse management systems (WMS), which leverage technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor and control various aspects of the supply chain in real-time.

Intralogistics Market Opportunities

The Intralogistics Market is ripe with opportunities for both established players and new entrants. With the global logistics landscape becoming increasingly complex, companies are actively seeking innovative solutions to enhance their operations. This has led to a surge in demand for Intralogistics services and technologies.

One notable opportunity lies in the field of predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making. By harnessing the power of big data, Intralogistics companies can optimize their inventory management, route planning, and order fulfillment processes. This not only improves operational efficiency but also helps in reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact, a growing concern in today's world.

The U.S. intralogistics market saw robust growth, with a 13.2% CACR from 2017 to 2021. Leveraging its early technology adoption, supply chain digitalization, and advanced technologies like intralogistics and 5G, the U.S. stands as a leader in sectors like automobiles, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing, all heavily reliant on intralogistics. Key players like Toyota Industries Corporation, MHS, and Daifuku Co., Ltd have a significant presence, contributing significantly to the U.S. market's valuation, which reached $3.84 billion in 2022.

Intralogistics Market Demand

The adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) is surging in manufacturing processes. AS/RS, controlled by computers, facilitates precise load retrieval and placement from fixed storage locations, ensuring speed and accuracy. Offering features like buffer storage management, labor cost reduction, and increased order picking efficiency, AS/RS boosts productivity by 80%, saves 85% floor space, and enhances output efficiency by up to 99%. Recognized as a vital tool for operational efficiency in manufacturing, AS/RS is poised for significant market growth.

The e-Commerce industry's rapid expansion is driving a heightened demand for intralogistics solutions. Global e-Commerce growth, fueled by increasing connected customers and competitive pricing, presents substantial opportunities for intralogistics. In India alone, the e-Commerce sector rose by 7%-8% in 2020. Intralogistics experiences turbulence due to changing end-use markets, especially in courier, e-Commerce, and express services with integrated technology and automation. Emerging trends like zero-defect goals, seasonal peaks, reduced delivery times, bidirectional flows, flexible slots, and diverse parcel sizes indicate that as e-Commerce continues to thrive, the intralogistics market will grow in parallel.

Intralogistics Market Value Chain

The Intralogistics Market value chain is a complex ecosystem that encompasses various stages, from the sourcing of raw materials to the final delivery of products to end-users. Key players within this value chain include manufacturers of Intralogistics equipment, software developers, logistics service providers, and end-user industries.

Manufacturers of Intralogistics equipment are continuously developing new technologies and products to meet the evolving needs of the market. These innovations are then integrated into the systems and processes of logistics service providers, who play a crucial role in managing and executing efficient Intralogistics operations. Meanwhile, end-user industries rely on these solutions to ensure the timely and accurate movement of goods, contributing to the overall success of their businesses.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of intralogistics, leading companies are embracing sustainability and optimization solutions for diverse clientele. These industry leaders prioritize the development and enhancement of software and service offerings, addressing challenges related to material arrangement and storage. Moreover, prominent players are strategically considering mergers and acquisitions as drivers for market expansion.

For instance, in 2020, Interrol unveiled the high-performance MX 025H Crossbelt Sorter, capable of handling up to 20,000 conveyed goods per hour. Additionally, Telus has recently introduced customized solutions encompassing journey management, smart building solutions, contact tracing, and more, solidifying its position as a trusted brand for enhanced and interconnected workplace solutions.

Segmentation of Intralogistics Industry Research



By Component :



Hardware



Software

Services

By End Use :



Logistics



Food & Beverages



Retail & e-Commerce



Airports



Automotive



Chemicals



Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

The Intralogistics Market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by dynamic market forces and technological advancements. Companies that embrace these changes and capitalize on the opportunities presented will be well-positioned to thrive in the ever-evolving world of logistics. As the demand for efficient and cost-effective Intralogistics solutions continues to grow, the industry is poised for further expansion and innovation in the years to come.

