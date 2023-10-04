Waterproofing Coatings Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 14.8 Billion In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

Waterproofing Coatings

Market is likely to grow at a significant

CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028,

to reach

US$ 14.8 Billion in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm

has launched a report on the waterproofing coatings market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Market Size in 2028 US$ 14.8 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Waterproofing Coatings

Market

Waterproofing Coatings Market

is segmented based on

material type, application type, end-user type, construction type, and region .

Based on Material Trends - The waterproofing coatings market is segmented as Bitumen, PU, Cementitious, Acrylic,

Silicone, and Others.

Acrylic holds supremacy in the waterproofing coatings market

driven by their excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability, making them suitable for a wide range of applications such as roofs, balconies, concrete structures, and walls. Acrylic waterproofing coatings are known for their resistance to UV radiation and weathering and their ability to accommodate structural movements. They are popular due to their ease of application and their ability to provide reliable waterproofing solutions for various construction and maintenance projects.



Based on Construction Trends-

The market is segmented as new construction, and repair & renovation.

Repair & Renovation is estimated to maintain dominance during the forecast period

driven by the growing need for structural repairs. North America and Europe are the biggest markets for waterproofing coatings for repair & remodeling.



Based on Application Trends-

The market is segmented into roof & walls, building structures, industrial, water & wastewater management, tunnels, and others.

The dominance of the roof and walls segment in the market

can be attributed to the widespread utilization of these coatings in both flat and pitched roof applications. The popularity of coatings in this segment is driven by several factors, including their ease of application, compatibility with various roofing substrates, and favorable cost-to-performance ratio.

To know the attractive segments

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for Waterproofing Coating

during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

-

surge in urbanization and industrialization.

-

heightened consciousness regarding energy efficiency in the construction sector.

-

promising economic expansion.

Waterproofing Coating

Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

-

Rapid urbanization.

-

Infrastructure development.

-

Increasing construction activities.

For Customization or Any Other Queries

Top Companies in

Waterproofing Coatings

Market?

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players.

Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of organized as well as unorganized manufacturers. Some of the key players catering to the waterproofing coatings market are as follows:



Oriental Yuhong

Sika AG

Dow Inc.

MBCC Group

Saint-Gobain

Carlisle Companies, Inc. RPM International Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Waterproofing Coating

Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

