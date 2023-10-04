Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 19.15 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 16.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market

The Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market was valued at 6516.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16%.

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market by Player, Region, Type , Application and Sales Channel is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, Coins, OrbitRemit, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit, WeChat Payment, Ant Financial/Alipay, Toast Me, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Vayupay, BitExchange, ControlBox, Currency Remit App, Cyrus Technoedge, FINSYNC, Finxera, Girmiti Software, Moneytis, Sooya Software, Hbstech, RemitONE & Remit Anywhere.A free sample report is available atThe global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market was valued at 6516.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Definition:A Digital Money Transfer is a transfer of money by a foreign worker to an individual in their home country. Money sent home by migrants competes with international aid as one of the largest financial inflows to developing countries. Workers' remittances are a significant part of international capital flows, especially with regard to labour-exporting countries. The digital remittance as P2P money remittance is sent via an online platform (mobile, desktop, tablet etc.), including both immediate transfers (less than 24 hours) and transfers that takes more than 24 hours. For example, Western Union (WU) is an important player of Digital Remittance. In this report, the Western Union's digital remittance revenue is only for online money transfer, though WU's branded website, including through their mobile devices, PC and tablet etc.).Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030:Digital Money Transfer & Remittance research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Digital Money Transfer & Remittance industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2023 and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Digital Money Transfer & Remittance which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market is shown below:The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: Domestic Remittance & International RemittanceMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Business Remittance, Personal Remittance & Public Services RemittanceMarket Drivers:- Rising demand for improving money transfer channel's capabilities and scope- Increasing use of digital money transfer & remittance services with the growing need for safer, secure, and quicker cross-border monetary transactionsRestraints:- Lack of awareness and guidance regarding digital money transfer & remittance servicesOpportunities:- Increasing number of digital-savvy customers for digital money transfer & remittances and Growing usage of POS systems in various industries such as retail, restaurants, healthcare, transportation, eCommerce, and othersChallenges:- The growing threat of cybercrimes with digital money transfer & remittance servicesBuy Digital Money Transfer & Remittance research report @If opting for the Global version of Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market; then the below country analysis would be included:. North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC). South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.). the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Key Questions Answered with this Study1) What makes Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market feasible for long-term investment?2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market?6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of Digital Money Transfer & Remittance in the next few years?8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market growth?9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market?There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance MarketChapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market, Applications [Business Remittance, Personal Remittance & Public Services Remittance], Market Segment by Types , Domestic Remittance & International Remittance;Chapter 2, the objective of the study.Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical toolsChapters 4 and 5, Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain AnalysisChapters 6 and 7, show the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer BehaviourChapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)Chapter 15, deals with Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.Enquire for customization in Report @Thanks for showing interest in Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, Japan, United Kingdom, India or China, etc

Criag Francis

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd

+ 1 434-322-0091

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn