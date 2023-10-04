Cascades To Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 9, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:
Time:
9:00 am ET
Dial-in number:
1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)
Webcast (live and archived):
"Investor" section, or
Replay:
1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)
Access code # 557685 (until December 9, 2023)
About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
