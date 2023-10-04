Casetify Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion With Select Verizon Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Omni-channel expansion will see the brand's best-selling accessories available for purchase in over 500 Verizon stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, today announced its first ever large-scale retail partnerships in the U.S. with Verizon, launching in-store and online. The retail expansion brings the brand's top-selling styles for the new iPhone to over 500 locations throughout the U.S.

CASETiFY's protective accessories will be available at Verizon and 500 brick-and-mortar Verizon locations on September 12. Each location will carry inventory of the top-selling CASETiFY styles bringing superior protection, select prints, and sustainable products to a new demographic of consumers. Products will include a variety of protective accessories made for the new iPhone 15.

This first major expansion into wholesale marks an important milestone for CASETiFY as the brand plans to further diversify its distribution with a larger omni-channel presence. The expansion is expected to boost CASETiFY's share of the global tech accessory market, enabling it to acquire new customers while meeting existing customers where they are.

"Our entry into major retailers like Verizon marks a pivotal moment for CASETiFY, as we continue to expand our omni-channel presence and reach new consumers across the country through these in-store and online experiences," said Wesley Ng, CASETiFY's CEO and co-founder. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Verizon who share our mission of enriching and enhancing lives with both tech and tech accessories."

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,

Nasdaq: VZ ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

