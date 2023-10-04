Homopolymer PVC Market Size To Grow By US$ 29.4 Billion Till 2033 : Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global homopolymer PVC market is forecasted to reach a value of US $29.4 Bn by the end of 2033 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Homopolymer PVC, or Polyvinyl Chloride, is a type of plastic made from vinyl chloride units. It stands out for its strong chemical stability, making it resistant to various chemicals, and its durability, able to withstand physical stresses. Importantly, it's cost-effective compared to some other specialty plastics. It also boasts flame-retardant properties, making it safe in fire-prone environments. Additionally, it's a good electrical insulator and can endure outdoor conditions.

The homopolymer PVC market's growth is propelled by strong demand in construction and an increasing focus on sustainability. This has spurred notable advancements in production processes and recycling technologies, further bolstering the market's upward trajectory. Challenges faced by companies operating in the homopolymer PVC market, like many other industries, can be diverse and influenced by various factors. For instance, Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials (such as ethylene and chlorine) used in PVC production can significantly impact manufacturing costs. Moreover, PVC production and disposal raise environmental concerns due to the release of chlorine gas and the generation of persistent organic pollutants (POPs). Adhering to stringent environmental regulations and developing sustainable practices can be challenging.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 29.4 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways:



The homopolymer market in China is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2033). This can be attributed to the substantial need for housing, transportation, and various infrastructure projects.

Homopolymer PVC demand in the US is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This is driven by a substantial amount of homopolymer polyvinyl chloride shipments required to meet the construction needs of the growing number of homes in the country. The increasing need for modern infrastructure is driving a surge in demand for PVC pipes and fittings. This is a significant contributor to the substantial market share of pipes and fittings within the market.



The demand for modern infrastructure, regulatory emphasis on sustainable materials, and advancements in PVC production technologies are a few key factors that are driving the growth of the market - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

The homopolymer PVC market has several companies competing, each offering its range of products and services. However, companies differentiate their products based on quality, price, durability, or other features to gain a competitive edge. Within the heavy competition, market leaders are intensifying efforts in production efficiency, cost reduction, and diversification, while also investing in R&D for innovative applications of homopolymer PVC in various industries.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:-



Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

INEOS Group AG

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil

SCG Chemicals

Reliance Industries Limited SABIC

Winning strategies



Leading players at the forefront of the homopolymer PVC market should focus on streamlining their supply chain. In other words, they should organize and optimize processes like material procurement, production, and distribution. By doing this, they can cut costs, deliver products faster, and ensure high quality. To succeed in the industry, companies must stay updated on market trends, customer preferences, and new technologies. This knowledge helps them make informed decisions and stay ahead of their competitors. Understanding what customers want, and adopting new technologies in PVC production are key.

Segmentation of Homopolymer PVC Industry Research Report



Segmentation of Homopolymer PVC Industry Research Report



By Type:



Resin

Granules

By Application:



Pipes and Fittings



Films and Sheets



Flooring

Automotive Parts

By End Use Industry:



Construction



Automotive



Electrical and Electronics



Healthcare

Consumer Goods

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Homopolymer PVC Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Homopolymer PVC Market Analysis By Type (Resign, Granules), By End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods) and Region

