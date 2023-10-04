Wonderful Recognized On The 2023 Fast Company Brands That Matter List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world, has been recognized on Fast Company's third annual Brands That Matter list in the Family of Brands category. This prestigious list recognizes global brands that effectively communicate their purpose and engage consumers in their journey toward a better world. The Wonderful Company's portfolio includes iconic brands such as FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, and JUSTIN® and Landmark® wines.



Founded by philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, Wonderful stands out amongst brands nationwide, going beyond consumer-centric excellence. Notably, its holistic approach to corporate social responsibility through Wonderful Health & Wellness clinics is highlighted for providing free health care and medicine to address needs in California's Central Valley. The Resnicks, their foundations, and The Wonderful Company have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability initiatives across California's Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. Their place-based giving approach to corporate social responsibility is showcased through Wonderful's new CSR website wonderful), offering hundreds of articles and immersive videos that delve into the strategies, community partnerships, and real-world outcomes of philanthropic initiatives.

“The commitment of our founders, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, to leave people and the planet better than we found it is as much of a priority today as ever,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company.“The Resnicks have created a model-and, as importantly, a culture-that capitalizes on Wonderful's iconic brands to support the communities where our employees live and work and create a more sustainable world. Wonderful's local focus is to promote equal access to quality education, support health and wellness, provide affordable housing, and produce livable communities. We hope we can inspire not just those of us at the company to do everything we can, but other companies and individuals as well.”

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. Click here to see the complete list. The Fall issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community. The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them – and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California's Central Valley, home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, and its core values, visit wonderful .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany .

