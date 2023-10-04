Luminary Cloud Welcomes Ravi Mayuram As Chief Development Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDWOOD CITY, CA, U.S.A, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Luminary Cloud , the revolutionary new cloud-native Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) platform is pleased to announce that Ravi Mayuram has joined the company as its Chief Development Officer. His responsibilities will include leading Luminary's product and engineering teams, building the industry's first cloud and GPU native design and simulation platform.In his over 25-year career, Ravi has built operating systems, distributed databases, PaaS, SaaS as well as Edge and IoT systems. He has led large engineering teams in established companies and built teams from the ground up in startups. Ravi's most recent position was CTO of Couchbase, a leading cloud-native NoSQL database company, where he oversaw innovation, development, and delivery of their popular database platform and was instrumental in making them a successful public company.“With his experience in leading innovations in cloud, automation and high performance computing, Ravi is the ideal person to realize the vision of Luminary's Realtime Engineering,” said Juan Alonso, Luminary Cloud CTO and co-founder.“He's shown over and over again how advanced data and computation capabilities can transform entire industries, enabling exciting new applications like concussion detection, arthroscopic surgery and airline reservations. We couldn't be happier to have him leading our product & engineering teams.”Existing engineering simulation solutions are cumbersome and prohibitively expensive. But history has shown that new companies who are able to leverage larger trends like automation and cloud computing, can use these latest innovations in the technology stack to build something uniquely powerful and accessible.“Breakthrough innovation across many physical industries will come from faster design cycles,” said Ravi Mayuram, chief development officer of Luminary Cloud.“Engineering simulation in the cloud affords the ability to test new designs and iterate quickly.”“I joined Luminary because I am looking for a deeper challenge,” said Ravi.“I've always been inspired to build platforms that change for the better how things are done and enable others to build their vision of the future. Luminary Cloud will simulate the physical world in the digital world with greater speed and accuracy than ever before. That means lots of things that weren't able to be built before, will be built now. Luminary makes the canvas so much bigger. I believe it's going to be the next great innovation in industrial design and engineering.”For more information about Luminary Cloud and its revolutionary CAE solution, visit luminarycloudAbout Luminary Cloud, IncLuminary Cloud is an early-stage tech startup focused on innovation that taps the nearly infinite performance and availability of the cloud to accelerate enterprise industrial R&D. The company is developing its initial product, currently in limited availability, in stealth mode.

