Dublin Movie Awards Taps Traci Lynn Slatton's The Sculptor's Wife Best Short Documentary

"The Sculptor's Wife" Poster

Traci Lynn Slatton, multi-award winning Director of "The Sculptor's Wife"

Traci Lynn Slatton Wins Best Short Documentary at the Dublin Movie Awards

The Dublin Movie Awards honors Director Traci Lynn Slatton's "The Sculptor's Wife" with the 'Best Short Documentary' Award.

- Traci Lynn Slatton, Director "The Sculptor's Wife"LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Dublin Movie Awards, renowned for spotlighting cinematic gems akin to "Paranormal Activity" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has honored Director Traci Lynn Slatton's "The Sculptor's Wife " with the 'Best Short Documentary' Award.The film is a deeply personal account, unveiling the life of the woman behind Master Sculptor Sabin Howard - Traci herself. As Sabin takes on the monumental task of designing and sculpting "A Soldier's Journey," a 60-foot-long tableau boasting 38 larger-than-life figures, Traci's narrative offers a unique insight. This magnum opus is set to be the centerpiece of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC, with its grand unveiling on September 13, 2024.Through her dual role as Howard's wife and producer, Slatton navigates audiences through the intricate dance of love, sacrifice, art, and ambition.Reacting to the honor, Traci L. Slatton shares, "Being recognized by the Dublin Movie Awards is deeply meaningful, especially for a story that's so close to my heart. 'The Sculptor's Wife' isn't just a film; it's a chapter of my life, a reflection of my journey beside my husband. This acknowledgment reinforces the belief that authentic, personal stories have a profound power to touch souls and resonate universally."The Dublin Movie Awards stands out not just for its commitment to spotlighting underrepresented creators but also for its knack for identifying breakout films with the potential to grip audiences globally.For a deep dive into "The Sculptor's Wife" visit and to explore Traci L. Slatton's multifaceted contributions to literature and cinema, including her international chart-topping novel "Immortal," visit TraciLSlatton.About Traci L. SlattonAn alumnus of Yale and Columbia, Traci L. Slatton wears many hats-author, filmmaker, and producer. With novels like "Immortal" under her belt, and deeply personal films such as "A Sculptor's Wife," she continues to craft narratives that captivate and resonate. .For more on Sabin Howard and the World War 1 Memorial, please visit and

Official Trailer for Traci Lynn Slatton's multi-award winning short documentary, "The Sculptor's Wife"